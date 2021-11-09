Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley raises awareness for youth homelessness in Northeast Wisconsin

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - November is National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month.

Home Base, a program of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, in partnership with local businesses to cover the town in green footprints to raise awareness and provide services, support, and resources for young people in our community, with their annual Youth on the Move campaign.

By painting green footprints in safe support places in the community, Home Base hopes to show youth that when they walk, they are not walking alone, but alongside their community.

“What we want to do here is help support them and help them find their safe spaces and make sure their needs are being met until they reach more of a consistent phase,” said Katie Van Groll, the director for Home Base.

Participating organizations around the Fox Valley have green footprints painted outside their buildings to let homeless youth know their organization is a safe place. Van Groll says the initiative has grown from 10 participants in its first year to over 50 participants this year.

There are about 4.2 million youth facing homelessness each year. Locally, Van Groll said the Appleton School district currently has identified more than 200 kids.

“These are kids, these are young people, they are still developing and they are still learning and still growing and are faced with situations and decisions that some of us will never have to make,” Van Groll said.

Throughout the month, the Boys and Girls Club will be working to connect youth facing housing insecurity with community organizations that are there to help. On November 17th, the Boys and Girls Club will host a Youth on the Move Fair to raise awareness about resources that are available.

To learn more about how you can help visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.