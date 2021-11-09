Answering the call: 911 dispatchers stretched thin and under high stress

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Help wanted.

It’s beginning to sound like a broken record as nearly every industry struggles to fill job openings.

The people who answer your 911 calls are no exception.

But the longer those jobs stay vacant, the more stress for those who are covering the calls.

And that’s prompting many veteran employees to call it quits.

“It’s actually getting progressively worse in terms of trying to get people in the doors,” says Cullen Peltier, director of the Brown County Public Safety Communications Center,

Since we talked with him in March, Peltier says job openings have persisted.

“We’re definitely struggling on staffing. We’re not seeing applicants even coming through the door right now at this point,” he says.

Yet emergencies keep happening, phones keep ringing and people still need help.

While the number of calls may not be changing much, the severity of their problems is.

Just look at the last six weeks.

There have been two homicides, two attempted homicides -- including a brutal attack on the East River Trail -- plus rising domestic violence calls, shootings and lots of other crimes, all just in Brown County.

“It’s not... you can expect these strange calls or weapons calls on a weekend after 2 a.m. anymore. This is all day, any day,” says Peltier.

It equals what he calls ‘cumulative stress’ -- dealing with those high intensity situations day after day, and it’s taking its toll on call takers and dispatchers.

Add that to vacancies and overtime needed to cover those spots, and it’s becoming just too much.

“Our retention is worse than it’s been in many years. We’ve had some veteran staff resign. We have a lot of newer staff resign, the less-than-a-year are still the typical people turning over, but it continues to be a problem across the board which we didn’t see for a number of years,” he explains.

Peltier says concern over employees’ mental health is crucial, and they’re doing everything they can to help staff manage the increasing stress.

The county has mentoring programs, peer support and holds critical incident debriefings.

They’re also trying to meet with first responders more often so call takers can have closure after really difficult incidents.

“We can relate to it other than going home and speaking to a family member or something like that. Even the little things they can share with our staff at the time does help them out a great deal to help them put some of this behind them,” says Peltier.

While they work on ways to hire and keep employees, Peltier wants to assure people there is always someone available to immediately answer a call for help.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.