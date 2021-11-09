After revising data, Wisconsin tops 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has delivered more than 7 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 11 months, according to revised data from the state Department of Health Services. The DHS reported Tuesday that 7,080,321 doses were administered since December 13, 2020:

Pfizer: 4,129,065 doses (two shots to complete vaccination)

Moderna: 2,670,515 doses (two shots to complete vaccination)

Johnson & Johnson: 280,741 doses (one shot to complete vaccination)

This is a jump -- a leap -- of about 500,000 doses since the last update. The DHS said a routine audit identified errors in data reporting for November 5 which affected the numbers of people who received at least one dose or completed their vaccinations. It was fixing the errors and, as a result, it didn’t release vaccine numbers on Monday. However, the agency did not indicate an issue with the number of doses reported.

The DHS also reported a jump in COVID-19 cases, confirming 3,229 people with the virus in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day tally since October 5, and the first time over 3,000 since October 8. Wisconsin is averaging 2,295 cases per day. That rolling 7-day average was 2,193 the day before. For the past two weeks, the DHS said virus activity was “critically high” in 4 counties, “very high” in 65 counties, and “high” in 3 counties. The DHS should release its weekly update tomorrow (Wednesday), and as we’ve been reporting, daily numbers of cases are higher than a week ago.

The positivity rate is back up to 9% -- that’s the average percent of all tests that were positive in the past 7 days.

Twenty-five COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state, with 23 of them in the past 30 days. Winnebago County reported 2 more deaths. Calumet and Shawano counties each reported 1. The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 14 deaths per day; that rolling average is unchanged from Monday. The death rate slipped from 1.07% to 1.06% of all cases with Tuesday’s report. In the past, state health officials have attributed the declining death rate to vaccinations. People who are vaccinated have a lower risk of being infected, but those who test positive for the COVID-19 virus are less likely to have symptoms or get seriously ill.

The DHS says 132 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday’s report. We’ll get an update after 3:30, but Monday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), which reports daily patient numbers after taking discharges and deaths into account, says there were 995 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday, with 273 in intensive care units. Wisconsin hasn’t had 1,000 or more COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time for three weeks, so we’ll be watching that number when it’s updated this afternoon. Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 132 of those patients, with 34 of them in ICUs. Fox Valley hospitals had 82 patients, with 8 in ICUs.

VACCINATIONS

Although the DHS revised the number of vaccine doses doled out, it hasn’t released an update on how many Wisconsin residents are fully or partially vaccinated. We’ll update this article with those numbers when they become available. This is where Wisconsin stood last Friday in vaccinations by age group and by county:

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Friday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/45.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 53.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 53.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.0% fully vaccinated (-0.1)

25-34: 58.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 65.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

45-54: 66.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 74.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.9% fully vaccinated (-0.1)

65 and up: 86.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.7% fully vaccinated (-0.2)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.0% (+0.1) 56.6% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.4% (+0.0) 50.2% (-0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.6% (+0.0) 45.4% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 73.6% (+0.1) 70.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.9% (+0.0) 48.5% (-0.1) Forest (9,004) 48.4% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.2% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.5% (+0.0) 50.0% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.1% (+0.1) 46.3% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.9% (+0.0) 47.5% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.2% (+0.0) 53.0% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.9% (+0.1) 46.3% (-0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.5% (+0.2) 68.3% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.4% (+0.0) 47.5% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.4% (+0.1) 55.8% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.9% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.6% (+0.0) 54.1% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.1% (+0.0) 48.6% (-0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.2% (+0.0) 40.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.4% (+0.1) 53.6% (-0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 270,413 (57.0%) (+0.0) 259,095 (54.6%) (-0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 300,226 (54.6%) (+0.0) 286,562 (52.1%) (-0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,380,531 (58.1%) (+0.1) 3,210,654 (55.1%) (-0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Brown County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 18 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. at the Neville Public Museum. Children ages 5 through 11 will receive the pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The City of De Pere Health Department announced two pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 through 11 at De Pere Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 16. Follow-up vaccinations will be given on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, respectively. These vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare announced mobile testing clinics for the next two weeks. All of the clinics offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-4 P.M.: Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S. Fair St., Wautoma

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 17 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 41,383 cases (+163) (273 deaths)

Calumet – 7,455 cases (+39) (56 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,145 cases (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,172 cases (+35) (201 deaths)

Door – 3,643 cases (+9) (34 deaths)

Florence - 549 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,295 cases (+21) (153 deaths)

Forest - 1,437 cases (28 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,461 cases (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,555 cases (+13) (28 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,379 cases (48 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,064 cases (+18) (32 deaths)

Langlade - 3,104 cases (+9) (41 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,393 cases (+42) (88 deaths)

Marinette - 6,205 cases (+94) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,651 cases (47 deaths)

Menominee – 957 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,167 cases (+13) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 26,300 cases (+106) (250 deaths)

Shawano – 6,267 cases (+39) (79 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 17,552 cases (+132) (169 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,940 cases (+47) (142 deaths)

Waushara – 3,140 cases (+21) (48 deaths)

Winnebago – 24,150 cases (+125) (246 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

