AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

