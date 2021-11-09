Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Farming meets A.I.

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, Brad Spakowitz talked about a study that said old-fashioned farming techniques were just as effective as using pesticides proactively.

Well forget old-fashioned farming! This week Brad’s discovered an invention that brings farming deep into the 21st century: Why broadcast spray fields when you can identify weeds with artificial intelligence and zap them with lasers?

Brad introduces you to the LaserWeeder. [Cue “Terminator” music.]

