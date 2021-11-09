1 dead following weekend fire in Marinette County

COLEMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a fire this past weekend in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a home on Park Avenue in the Village of Coleman just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters say they found 78-year-old Jerry Salewski in his home. An autopsy has been ordered to determine how he died.

No other details were immediately provided, including how the fire started. Authorities say the incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.