Advertisement

1 dead following weekend fire in Marinette County

A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLEMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a fire this past weekend in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a home on Park Avenue in the Village of Coleman just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters say they found 78-year-old Jerry Salewski in his home. An autopsy has been ordered to determine how he died.

No other details were immediately provided, including how the fire started. Authorities say the incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
COVID-19
Wisconsin adds 10,000 cases, 100 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training...
FBI, Army investigating human remains found at Fort McCoy

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
After revising data, Wisconsin tops 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Milwaukee police are trying to identify and locate this man who's a suspect in an October 2...
Milwaukee murder suspect may have ties to Appleton area
November 9 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cooler
American flags
Local Veterans Day offers