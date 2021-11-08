Wisconsin adds 10,000 cases, 100 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin. The 7-day average jumped to 2,193 cases per day, up from 2,075 on Friday. Tests confirmed almost 5,000 new cases since the state’s last update on Friday (4,968), including 1,197 cases in the past 24-hour period. Wisconsin now has nearly 810,000 total coronavirus cases (809,840), adding more than 10,000 cases since last Wednesday.

Wisconsin added 100 more deaths in that same period. The COVID-19 death toll is up to 8,627 after 30 more were reported to the state since Friday. The state only calculates deaths that happened in the last 30 days towards the 7-day average, and it indicates recent deaths were in the single digits over the weekend. However, the 7-day average went up from 13 to 14 deaths per day because of the double-digit death counts last Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Dodge, Green Lake, Outagamie and Winnebago counties each reported 1 more death. Winnebago County topped 24,000 total positive cases since the pandemic began, equal to 14% of its population, or almost 1 in every 7 residents; it’s had a total 244 COVID-19 deaths. In the U.P., Iron and Menominee counties each reported 1 death. County case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of the article.

Wisconsin’s health department says an average 8.9% of all coronavirus tests were positive in the last 7 days. That’s up from last Friday, but the DHS says it’s down from 9.1% on Saturday. The last time the positivity rate was over 9% of tests was on October 10.

DHS numbers show 260 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms since Friday. After 3:30 we’ll get an update on patient numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) that takes discharges and deaths into account. Last Friday, the WHA said the state’s hospitals were treating 947 COVID-19 patients, including 252 in intensive care. The 10 hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 126 of those patients, with 32 in ICU. The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals were treating 77 patients, with 7 in ICU.

VACCINATIONS

The state’s report on vaccinations is delayed Monday. The DHS said there were data errors last Friday that affected reporting of people getting at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine or completing their vaccine series. As we told you Friday, the number of people completing their vaccinations went down 3,337 on Friday compared to the day before.

We’ll update this article when the corrected data are available. This is where the numbers were last Friday for vaccinations by age group and by county:

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Friday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/45.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 53.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 53.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.0% fully vaccinated (-0.1)

25-34: 58.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 65.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

45-54: 66.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 74.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.9% fully vaccinated (-0.1)

65 and up: 86.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.7% fully vaccinated (-0.2)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.0% (+0.1) 56.6% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.4% (+0.0) 50.2% (-0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.6% (+0.0) 45.4% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 73.6% (+0.1) 70.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.9% (+0.0) 48.5% (-0.1) Forest (9,004) 48.4% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.2% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.5% (+0.0) 50.0% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.1% (+0.1) 46.3% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.9% (+0.0) 47.5% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.2% (+0.0) 53.0% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.9% (+0.1) 46.3% (-0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.5% (+0.2) 68.3% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.4% (+0.0) 47.5% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.4% (+0.1) 55.8% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.9% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.6% (+0.0) 54.1% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.1% (+0.0) 48.6% (-0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.2% (+0.0) 40.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.4% (+0.1) 53.6% (-0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 270,413 (57.0%) (+0.0) 259,095 (54.6%) (-0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 300,226 (54.6%) (+0.0) 286,562 (52.1%) (-0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,380,531 (58.1%) (+0.1) 3,210,654 (55.1%) (-0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The City of De Pere Health Department announced two pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 through 11 at De Pere Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 16. Follow-up vaccinations will be given on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, respectively. These vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare announced mobile testing clinics for the next two weeks. All of the clinics offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Monday, Nov. 8, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Monday, Nov. 8, 8 A.M.-4 P.M.: Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S. Fair St., Wautoma

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-4 P.M.: Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S. Fair St., Wautoma

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 17 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 41,220 cases (+117) (273 deaths)

Calumet – 7,426 cases (+44) (55 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,145 cases (+11) (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,137 cases (+122) (201 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,634 cases (+15) (34 deaths)

Florence - 547 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,274 cases (+141) (153 deaths)

Forest - 1,437 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,461 cases (+8) (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,542 cases (+3) (28 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,379 cases (+22) (48 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 3,046 cases (+12) (32 deaths)

Langlade - 3,095 cases (+28) (41 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,351 cases (+84) (88 deaths)

Marinette - 6,111 cases (+42) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,651 cases (+26) (47 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 955 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,154 cases (+24) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 26,194 038 cases (+156) (250 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,228 cases (+13) (78 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,420 cases (+63) (169 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,893 cases (+29) (142 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,119 cases (+11) (48 deaths)

Winnebago – 24,025 cases (+164) (244 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.