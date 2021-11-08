Advertisement

Trash bin from South Carolina washed ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore in Ireland.

According to WMBF, Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal says the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh
For Packers fans, Love filling Rodgers shoes is a mix of emotions.
Fans have mixed feelings on Jordan Love’s first NFL start as Packers quarterback
Manitowoc community helps raise funds for Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire
Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen who was victim of house fire

Latest News

Town of Oneida house fire
Crews fight house fire in Town of Oneida
Characters from "Sesame Street" talked to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the...
'ABCs of COVID vaccines': Rosita from 'Sesame Street' gets vaccinated
American flags
Local Veterans Day offers
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Three Wauwatosa officers shot and wounded at Radisson Hotel.
3 police officers shot and wounded at suburban Milwaukee hotel