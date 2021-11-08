Teen formally charged following fatal Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Online court records show a teen who was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Sheboygan late last month has been formally charged.

According to records, 16-year-old Armani Jackson of Milwaukee has been charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide.

As Action 2 News previously reported, police were called to the 800 block of Center Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday, October 29 for a report of a male who had been shot. When officers arrived, they say they found 16-year-old Kilek Mack of Sheboygan, adding he had been shot multiple times. Mack was eventually taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say Mack and Jackson were in a physical fight, and Jackson eventually shot Mack before leaving the scene. Police have not said what caused the fight.

Last week, Sheboygan Police announced Jackson was arrested in Milwaukee without incident. In addition, three others were being held on various charges, including aiding a felon and obstruction. Their names were not released, but police identified them as a 17-year-old girl and 36-year-old woman of Sheboygan, as well as a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Jackson made his initial court appearance on November 5. A cash bond of $1 million was signed, according to court records. Conditions included complying with day reporting requirements, staying within the state of Wisconsin, and not having direct or indirect contact with the party and parties named in the bail bond, or have contact at their residence and property.

A Victim Witness Key Code has also been filed and sealed Monday, and a status conference was scheduled for the morning of November 8. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

