Advertisement

Teen formally charged following fatal Sheboygan shooting

(Source: WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Online court records show a teen who was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Sheboygan late last month has been formally charged.

According to records, 16-year-old Armani Jackson of Milwaukee has been charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide.

As Action 2 News previously reported, police were called to the 800 block of Center Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday, October 29 for a report of a male who had been shot. When officers arrived, they say they found 16-year-old Kilek Mack of Sheboygan, adding he had been shot multiple times. Mack was eventually taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say Mack and Jackson were in a physical fight, and Jackson eventually shot Mack before leaving the scene. Police have not said what caused the fight.

Last week, Sheboygan Police announced Jackson was arrested in Milwaukee without incident. In addition, three others were being held on various charges, including aiding a felon and obstruction. Their names were not released, but police identified them as a 17-year-old girl and 36-year-old woman of Sheboygan, as well as a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Jackson made his initial court appearance on November 5. A cash bond of $1 million was signed, according to court records. Conditions included complying with day reporting requirements, staying within the state of Wisconsin, and not having direct or indirect contact with the party and parties named in the bail bond, or have contact at their residence and property.

A Victim Witness Key Code has also been filed and sealed Monday, and a status conference was scheduled for the morning of November 8. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh
Manitowoc community helps raise funds for Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire
Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen who was victim of house fire

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse (on the ground) firing at Gaige Grosskreutz during the Kenosha protests
DEBRIEF: Shooting victim testifies at Rittenhouse trial
Shorter days follow end of Daylight Saving Time
Psychologist offers coping tips for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Little pantry outside Hoover Elementary School in Neenah
Elementary school opens community food pantry
The change from Daylight Saving Time and loss of daylight hours can trigger or worsen depression
The season for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Each classroom is in charge of the food pantry also known as a Blessings Box for a month.
Hoover Elementary School in Neenah hosts food pantry for community