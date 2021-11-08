Advertisement

Psychologist offers coping tips for Seasonal Affective Disorder

By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Turning the clock back by one hour for the ending of Daylight Saving Time can be a trigger.

“About 4% to 6% of the U.S. population experiences Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.) while 10% to 20% have that milder form of winter blues,” said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a distinguished psychologist for U.W. Health.

The shorter days and longer nights can take a toll on people’s mental health.

“We saw last winter that there were higher cases of depression because of the pandemic, and so we anticipate that more people are going to be vulnerable to winter blues or Seasonal Affective Disorder just because of the stressors, challenges and complications related to being in the midst of the pandemic,” said Dr. Mirgain.

According to Dr. Mirgain, S.A.D. can cause people to feel sad for at least two weeks of longer. People could lose interest in activities they once enjoyed. Other possible symptoms could be fatigue, concentration problems, sleep issues or weight gain.

“If you look at the prevalence rates overall, we can find that people ages 18 to 30 years old Seasonal Affective Disorder seems to be more common,” said Dr. Mirgain, “and with general depression, women are also at a greater risk.”

Mirgain offered tips to help beat the blues such as getting enough sunlight, exercise, taking vitamin D3 supplements, or using natural light therapy for at least 30 minutes a day.

If the sense of hopelessness continues, Dr. Mirgain said to reach out for professional help.

SAMHSA’s 24/7 National Helpline can be reached at 1-800-662-4357.

We also have a list of additional mental health and suicide prevention resources.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh
Manitowoc community helps raise funds for Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire
Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen who was victim of house fire

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse (on the ground) firing at Gaige Grosskreutz during the Kenosha protests
DEBRIEF: Shooting victim testifies at Rittenhouse trial
Little pantry outside Hoover Elementary School in Neenah
Elementary school opens community food pantry
The change from Daylight Saving Time and loss of daylight hours can trigger or worsen depression
The season for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Each classroom is in charge of the food pantry also known as a Blessings Box for a month.
Hoover Elementary School in Neenah hosts food pantry for community