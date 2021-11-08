ONE MORE WARM NOVEMBER DAY...

The warm November weather which you felt over the weekend, will last one more day. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. However, a cold front will be pushing across the region today. Behind this boundary, the wind will shift to the north, allowing for cooler weather to return tonight and throughout the rest of the week.

Other than some clouds in Northern Wisconsin this morning, the day will be mostly sunny. Widespread clouds will arrive towards sunset, but we should stay dry overnight with some “fuzzy starlight”. These clouds will yield some “filtered sunshine” tomorrow, with brighter skies across the Northwoods. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the the low to mid 50s.

Look for some unsettled weather later in the week... Rain will arrive Wednesday night and through Thursday. That weathermaker will also churn up plenty of wind, followed by some even colder weather. Highs will only be in the lower 40s Friday and into the weekend. Some wet snow showers may mix in with the rain showers on Friday and Sunday. However, it does NOT look like we’ll see any accumulating snow from these two bursts of light mixed precipitation.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: N/W 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm for November. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: High clouds. A bit cooler. LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Not as warm. HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. Rain and snow showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Some sun, then clouds thicken. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder. Chance of rain and snow showers. HIGH: 40

