OSHA proposes more than $200k in fines for Waupaca Foundry due to injuries, safety failures

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After two people were injured earlier this year at Waupaca Foundry Inc. in Marinette, the U.S. Department of Labor is proposing a fine of more than $200,000.

According to a news release issued Monday, a worker lost two fingers to amputation in May, and another worker was injured in July after being struck by an overhead hot metal carrier.

Federal officials say while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated the May 4 incident, the agency opened a second scheduled inspection under its National Emphasis Program for Primary Metals. During that investigation, inspectors say they found violations related to exposures to respirable crystalline silica and noise. Officials say while doing the second inspection, the company reported the July 17 injury, which then led to a third inspection.

According to OSHA, a lack of energy control procedures, which they say is known as lockout/tagout - exposed workers to hazards during both incidents.

Waupaca Foundry, which is owned by Hitachi Metals, has 15 business days from the receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, contest the findings, or request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director. A letter from the Department of Labor to the company listing the citations and violations is dated November 2. CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

Following the inspections, multiple violations were issued by OSHA to the company, and they proposed a total of $200,895 in penalties. Depending on the severity of the violation (Serious, Failure to Abate, or Willful or Repeated), OSHA says the penalty ranges from $13,653-$136,532 per violation. CLICK HERE to read the penalty breakdown. Federal officials say out of the violations, one was considered willful, seven were serious and five were considered other-than-serious.

The violations include:

  1. Exposure to fall hazards to a lower level
  2. Exposure to trip hazards due to partially covered pit openings
  3. Inadequate machine guarding
  4. Use of damaged fixed ladders
  5. Inadequate engineering/administrative controls to reduce excessive noise exposures
  6. Exposure exceeding the personal exposure limit for respirable crystalline silica
  7. Exposure to respirable crystalline silica due to inadequate engineering and administrative controls, dry sweeping and cleaning with compressed air

Roughly 4,500 people are employed by the company, which has locations in Waupaca and Marinette, as well as Tell City, Indiana and Etowah, Tennessee.

