Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man was rescued early Sunday evening after he got turned around in the dark while walking in the El Dorado Marsh area.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt tells Action 2 News a search for the man began around 6 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to use coordinates from the man’s cell phone to help find him, and - with the assistance of a drone - led the him out to a tree line, where he was met by members of the fire department in a UTV at 7:15 p.m. They say the drone helped with avoiding water holes.

No one was reported injured.

