Local Veterans Day offers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local businesses want to honor and thank veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service with special offers on Veterans Day. We’ll be updating this list until November 11.

Offers are specific to Thursday, November 11, 2021, unless specifically stated otherwise. Proof of military service, or other qualifications, may be required even if not stated here:

9th Street Wellness Center & 9th Street Farmhouse: From Nov. 11-18, book any 1 hour of your choice for just $40.

A&W Restaurants: Free combo meal for active-duty military and veterans at all restaurants in Green Bay, Fox Valley, Manitowoc, Oshkosh and Winneconne.

AEGIS Financial: Free Veterans Day breakfast, 8-11 A.M., at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Culver Family Welcome Center. Event includes presentation of colors, national anthem soloist, and featured speakers. Click here to register.

American Antiques & Jewelry: One free watch battery replacement Nov. 9-14.

Applebee’s: One free meal for veterans or active-duty members. Does not include drink or gratuity. Dine-in only.

The Automobile Gallery: $2 off the adult rate, and free for active military.

The Bar: Veterans or current service members with valid military ID can enjoy a free entree or sandwich with side at The Bar Green Bay - Lime Kiln, The Bar Green Bay - Holmgren, The Bar Appleton - Lynndale, The Bar Appleton - Avenue, The Bar Oshkosh and The Bar Wausau.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Veterans, active duty and military spouses get $25 off entire purchase in-store or online Nov. 11-13.

Big Apple Bagel: 15% off on Veterans Day.

Black Stone Family Restaurant: Free coffee on Veterans Day.

Brown County Parks Department: Free gun and archery site-in at Brown County Rifle Range from 8 A.M. to 3:45 P.M.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free 10 boneless wings with fries for veterans. Dine-in or takeout (not valid with online ordering).

Chili’s: Free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. Dine-in only.

Dairy Queen: Free medium Blizzard Treat to all veterans at the Brillion and Pulaski locations.

De Pere Cinema: $1 off admission. Inform staff you are a veteran and want to use your discount.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 A.M. to 12 P.M. Dine-in only.

Dollar General: 20% discount for veterans, active-duty military and their families for in-store and online purchases Nov. 11-14.

Dunkin: Free donate for veterans and active-duty military at participating locations. In-store only.

Famous Dave’s: Free chopped pork sandwich with choice of side dish.

Fazoli’s: Veterans can get free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce on Nov. 10 or Nov. 11.

General Motors: Special savings for military members Nov. 2-30.

Golden Corral will distribute free meal and beverage cards to active-duty military and veterans through the month of November, which can be redeemed once for lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday. Military Appreciate Night is Nov. 11, 5 P.M. to close, including a free meal for past and present military members when dining in.

Great Clips: On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut that’s valid Nov. 12-Dec. 10.. Non-military members who get a haircut on Nov. 11 will also receive a voucher they can give to a veteran or active service member.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame & Stadium Tours: Year-round discounted admission for Hall of Fame admission and Stadium Tour. Discount varies depending on tickets purchased.

Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor: Free 7″ Little Joe Pizza (specialty or up to 3 toppings) and a fountain beverage from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. with VA card, military ID or discharge papers. Dine-in or carry-out. Happy Joe’s offers a 15% military discount year-round.

Heritage Hill State Historical Park: Veterans receive special reduced admission pricing during our regular season Memorial Day through Labor Day. Reduced admission rates only apply to non-stroll days and do not apply to special park events.

Home Depot: 10% discount to veterans and active-duty year-round.

IHOP: Free short stack of strawberry, blueberry and whipped cream-topped pancakes for veterans.

Jiffy Lube: Enjoy 50% of all oil changes on Nov. 11 for all active, veteran and retired military on Veterans Day in Appleton, Grand Chute and Manitowoc. We honor our heroes every day with 25% off for all active, retired and veteran military.

Julie’s Cafe: $2 off breakfast 5 A.M. to 2 P.M. and $4 off dinners 2 P.M. to close.

La Quinta by Wyndham: Eligible military members get 12% off the Best Available Rate. Plus, Wyndham Rewards members receive 500 bonus points for qualified stays booked by Dec. 12 and completed by Dec. 13.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free $5 Lunch Combo from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Free appetizers and desserts to veterans and active service members.

Max & Erma’s: Free Cheeseburger, Endless Fries, fountain drink and cookie for veterans and active-duty military at participating restaurants.

Meineke Car Care Center: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Basic Oil Change or 50% off Synthetic Oil Change on Nov. 11 at participating centers.

National Railroad Museum: Free for active military or retired veterans. Half price for spouse and children. (Free family admission is offered to active military from Memorial Day through Veterans Day via Blue Star Museums).

Neville Public Museum: Free admission for active-duty military or retired veterans. Half price admission for spouse and/or children. Free coffee and cookies for veterans.

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park: Free admission on Veterans Day for veteran and active-duty military members and their immediate families.

Office Depot/OfficeMax: 25% qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase for veterans, active-duty military personnel, retirees, reservists and their dependents. Valid November 11-13, 2021. Must present a valid military ID, Military Dependent ID, or form of Veteran ID at time of purchase. In-store only. Military personnel and veterans receive a $20 discount year-round.

Olive Garden: Free entree choice from special menu of 5 entrees on Veterans Day.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion at the Grand Chute location on Veterans Day. 10% discount all year.

Packers Heritage Trail Trolley Tours: Year-round, active and retired military personnel can receive $4 off any tours for you and members of your traveling party. You must contact us directly or purchase your tickets at the trolley stand and present military ID. Not redeemable on purchases made through Ticketstar.

Pearly Gates: Luncheon Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Perkins: Free Magnificent Seven breakfast for veterans with ID on Veterans Day. 10% discount offered to all military members during the year.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert with valid military ID or proof of service. Dine-in only. Choose from a special menu including: Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Seafood-stuffed Mushrooms, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-Seafood Dip, Crab-stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, White Wine and Roasted Garlic Mussels, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Brownie Overboard, Key Lime Pie.

Red Robin: Free Tavern Double with bottomless steak fries Nov. 11-14. One-time use. Register online at https://www.redrobin.com/royalty.

Replay Sports Bar & Grill: Free meal off a select menu.

Segway The Fox Tours: Year-round 10% off any Segway Tour in Green Bay or Door County.

Seroogy’s is handing out a free candy bar to veterans on Veterans Day.

Sleep Number: Military and veteran families receive 20% off all smart beds, adjustable bases and most bedding Nov. 2-22.

Sports Clips: Free haircut with MVP treatment (shampoo and neck & shoulder massage).

Staples: 25% discount for active-duty military, reservists, retired and disabled veterans and their immediate families Nov. 7-13.

Starbucks: Free tall (12 ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

Super 8 by Wyndham: Active and retired military members, veterans and their families get 15% off the Best Available Rate. Plus, Wyndham Rewards members receive 500 bonus points for qualified stays booked by Dec. 12 and completed by Dec. 13.

Taco John’s: Free Small Beef Taco Combo Meal when guests enter the promo code VETERAN under the MORE tab in the Taco John’s app.

Target: 10% discount for active-duty military, veterans and their families Oct. 31-Nov. 13. Discount can be used on two separate transactions in-store and online.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military can receive meal vouchers in the parking lot of the Green Bay (Bay Park Square) restaurant between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. on Veterans Day. Bring proof of service, including military or VA card or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for 1 of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin, and two made-from-scratch sides, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet/iced tea or coffee. Vouchers are valid when the restaurant opens for dinner on Veterans Day or any day through May 30, 2022.

UBreakiFix: 20% off select computer repair services, including operating system restoration, virus removal and RAM/HD upgrade Nov. 10-17.

VFW Post 7534 in Howard hosts a Veterans Day Breakfast at Duck Creek VFW at 8 A.M.

Walgreens: 20% off regular price, eligible items Nov. 11-14 for veterans, active-duty military and their families.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo 6:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at participating locations.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Active and retired military members, veterans and their families get 15% off the Best Available Rate. Plus, Wyndham Rewards members receive 500 bonus points for qualified stays booked by Dec. 12 and completed by Dec. 13.

Sources: Brown County government; businesses’ flyers, news releases, social media and web sites; Military.com

