Hoover Elementary School in Neenah hosts food pantry for community

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re in the Neenah area and cleaning out your pantry in preparation for the holidays, you may want to stop by Hoover Elementary School. You’ll notice a little red box shaped like a house, set up by the students, their teachers, and a new initiative with PTO members to assist much bigger homes in the community.

Since its groundbreaking just about a week ago, anyone in the Neenah community can come, open up the food pantry doors outside the school’s front door and take as much or as little as they need.

“One of our student mantras every day, we say that our students respect peers, adults, the world, and themselves,” Hoover Elementary School Principal Lexi Foerster said. “We talked about how can we help our kids understand what it means to respect the world and what does that look like. How can we take what we’re doing here within our walls and bring that out to the community.“

There are about 250 students at Hoover Elementary from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade. Each classroom is in charge of the food pantry, also known as a Blessings Box, for a month. That means they check it every day to see what items are low and share updates with their families. To donate food, deodorant, body wash, or other household items, you can visit the office during school hours. However, no glass items are accepted due to safety concerns and the risk of jars exploding in the cold weather.

Considering its student body, food insecurity is something the administration wanted to tackle.

“We’re at about 60%... 64% below the poverty rate,” Foerster shared. “Working in a community that does struggle at times, we look at how we can give back and what we can do to support some of those students and those families.”

While this is the first year the Hoover Elementary School has had a Blessings Box, it will be open year-round and include things like food, hats, and mittens once the winter comes.

Hoover Elementary School is located at 950 Hunt Avenue in Neenah. School hours are Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. if you’d like to drop off items in the office that will eventually be put in the food pantry.

