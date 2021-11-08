Advertisement

Governor Evers holds roundtable for small business owners of the Fox Valley

Monday Governor Evers grabbed a cup of coffee and took notes as Fox Valley entrepreneurs shared their experiences from the past year.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday Governor Evers grabbed a cup of coffee, and took notes as Fox Valley entrepreneurs shared their experiences from the past year.

The roundtable discussion hosted by the the Main Street Alliance of Wisconsin is just one of many the governor has held throughout the year, but the first in the area.

Business owners said they were grateful for the opportunity to raise concerns face to face.

“We’ve lost the ability to have civil discourse, and I think it’s great to be able to sit down and hear people’s ideas, share thoughts, share different ways of viewing things,” said Bill Wetzel, owner of ACOCA Coffee said.

Robin Janson, the owner of Urban Evolutions said the experience made her feel heard.

“I love that he was taking notes. it’s great He really listens,” she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Evers Administration has said it’s making local businesses a priority, providing over 700 million dollars in small businesses grants.

The alliance hopes that today’s discussion will help local businesses to raise their voices.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh
Manitowoc community helps raise funds for Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire
Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen who was victim of house fire

Latest News

Brown County faces an ongoing shortage of 911 dispatchers and call takers. The added stress of...
Answering the call: 911 dispatchers stretched thin and under high stress
Governor Evers holds roundtable for small business owners of the Fox Valley
Governor Evers holds roundtable for small business owners of the Fox Valley
COVID-19
Wisconsin adds 10,000 cases, 100 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days
Wisconsin adds 10,000 cases, 100 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days
Wisconsin adds 10,000 cases, 100 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days