Fire pit ashes spark house fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire pit ashes are believed to have sparked a house fire in Appleton Sunday night.

At 11:30 p.m., Appleton firefighters were called to a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of S. Weimer St.

Crews learned the occupants had escaped the home without injury. Firefighters attacked flames at the rear of the home.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was hurt.

Two adults, two children and a pet were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

“The cause of the fire appears to be improper disposal of fire pit ashes in a plastic garbage can that was stored near the exterior of the home,” reads a statement from the fire department.

The cost of damage is estimated at $60,000, according to the department.

Firefighters remind people to soak ashes in water and then put them in a metal can. Do not put a lid on the can and do not store it near combustibles.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.