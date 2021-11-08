Advertisement

FBI, Army investigating remains found at Fort McCoy

It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort's training...
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training ranges, were animal or human.(WMTV)
By Alex Loroff and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Federal and Wisconsin authorities are investigating remains found at Fort McCoy over the weekend.

According to the Public Affairs Office at Fort McCoy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Army Criminal Investigation Division, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services are all part of the investigation, which is being led by the FBI.

As of Monday at noon, it was not determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training ranges, were animal or human. Fort McCoy officials said that the incident is not related to the Afghan refugees currently at Fort McCoy.

