Fans have mixed feelings on Jordan Love’s first NFL start as Packers quarterback

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Late Sunday afternoon, November 7, the streets surrounding Lambeau Field were unusually quiet for game day. As was Kroll’s West, a local restaurant across the street from the Packers’ home turf since 1974.

Typically packed wall-to-wall with fans on home games, things weren’t so quiet over in Kansas City. Especially with Jordan Love debuting in his first NFL start. Love stepping into the pocket in place of Aaron Rodgers who must isolate until at least November 13th after the MVP quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. For Packers fans, Love filling Rodgers shoes is a mix of emotions.

“Oh that’s bittersweet,” Vickie Mahlik, bar manager at Kroll’s West, shared. “I’m excited to see what Love can do because he is going to be our next possible quarterback. Rodgers was leading the team hopefully to a Super Bowl this year but, things happen and I think Jordan Love has a lot to do here today. Hopefully, he can do it.”

With a winning season already underway, the Kroll’s kitchen staff can run through at least 400 pounds of burger meat for each home game.

“This has been the busiest year so far,” waitress and kitchen help at Kroll’s West, Breigh Pierquet, said. She has been working at Kroll’s for about eight years. “Last year was COVID so that didn’t really count for anything. It was just so quiet. Even on home games it was so quiet with COVID. But now it’s picked up and like almost back to normal, if not busier than normal.”

No matter who the quarterback is for next Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, November 14, the staff at Kroll’s are preparing to flip burgers and feed the eventual massive crowds.

