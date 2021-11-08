FABULOUS MONDAY FOLLOWED BY BIG CHANGES

Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon but not after we enjoy another mild day with highs well into the 60s. Winds are becoming northwesterly behind a cold front but at relatively gentle speeds in the 5-10 mph range.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and Tuesday. A passing sprinkle could occur Tuesday but we don’t expect a lot of fanfare at the moment. Temperatures cool into the 50s for the 2nd day of the work week.

Mother Nature is set to crank up the wind machine by late Wednesday and it’ll stay on through the weekend. Some gusts in the 30-40+ mph range may occur, especially Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain is expected with a cold front Wednesday night into Thursday as well. Between 1/3″ to 1″ of moisture may fall. Rain and snow showers are possible starting Friday continuing into the weekend.

As far as accumulating snowfall goes in our area, the best chance could come Sunday. Some model data hint at the potential but it’s too early to get into specifics. It’s certainly something worth watching as time goes by this week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: N/W 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm for November. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: High clouds. A bit cooler. LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Not as warm. HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. Rain and snow showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Some sun, then clouds thicken. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder. Chance of rain and snow showers. HIGH: 40

