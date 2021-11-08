Advertisement

Democratic state lawmaker running for lieutenant governor

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker from suburban Milwaukee is running for lieutenant governor, setting up a primary with a longtime state senator from Milwaukee.

State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans Monday to run for lieutenant governor. She will face state Sen. Lena Taylor, who has been in the Senate for 18 years.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as his running mate.

The office of lieutenant governor is open after current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes decided to run for U.S. Senate next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
“Just donated some money out of my heart for this family and the big tragedy was unexpected,”...
Memorial benefit Saturday afternoon in Denmark to honor loved ones lost in recent car crash
No injuries were reported in the overnight fire.
Overnight house fires leaves two displaced in the Town of Grand Chute
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh

Latest News

Library books
Evers vetoes education bill meant to help ‘at-risk’ readers
File image of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Wisconsin Assembly speaker again ordered to turn over 2020 election probe records
.
Gov. Evers vetoes education bill for “at-risk” readers
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wis. GOP leader ordered to turn over records related to 2020 election probe