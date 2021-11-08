De Pere Health Department to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of De Pere Health Department will host two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-to-11.

The clinics are appointment-only. They’ll be held at De Pere Community Center, 600 Grant St. Children will be given the Pfizer vaccine approved for the pediatric age group.

A parent or guardian must be present with the child.

Dates are Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 16, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

The vaccine comes in two doses. The first clinic’s second dose will be Dec. 1. The second clinic’s second dose will be Dec. 7

Schedule an appointment here: https://hipaa.jotform.com/213004339427146

CLICK HERE to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.