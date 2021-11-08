Advertisement

De Pere Health Department to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Pfizer)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of De Pere Health Department will host two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-to-11.

The clinics are appointment-only. They’ll be held at De Pere Community Center, 600 Grant St. Children will be given the Pfizer vaccine approved for the pediatric age group.

A parent or guardian must be present with the child.

Dates are Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 16, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

The vaccine comes in two doses. The first clinic’s second dose will be Dec. 1. The second clinic’s second dose will be Dec. 7

Schedule an appointment here: https://hipaa.jotform.com/213004339427146

CLICK HERE to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh
For Packers fans, Love filling Rodgers shoes is a mix of emotions.
Fans have mixed feelings on Jordan Love’s first NFL start as Packers quarterback
Manitowoc community helps raise funds for Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire
Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen who was victim of house fire

Latest News

After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic...
US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors
Prevea child vaccinations room
Prevea to begin pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations Monday
Nathan is the first to get the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Green Bay. Nov. 5, 2021.
Milestone: Children getting COVID-19 vaccinations in Green Bay
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case average back over 2,000