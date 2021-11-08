On the Clock: Packers fall to Kansas City

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love’s first start came to an end with a loss to Kansas City, snapping Green Bay’s seven game winning streak in the process. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the loss, Love’s first start, and how the events of last week surrounding Aaron Rodgers will impact if he’s in Green Bay next season in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics from Sunday’s game included:

Was Matt LaFleur taking the blame “coach speak?”

The Packers improving defense.

Mason Crosby and the Packers kicking game

Next week’s starting quarterbacks between the Seahawks and Packers

