BIG CHANGES IN THE WEATHER THIS WEEK

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed our last quiet, warm day this week... because the weather will be changing!! Mild temperatures are still expected tonight, although it will be cooler than the last few nights with lows near 40 degrees. We’ll see a mix of sun and high clouds Tuesday. Highs will still be above average... in the mid 50s, but we’re leaving the 60s in the rear view for a while.

It will be chillier at night with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see some decent sunshine early Wednesday, but clouds will increase and thicken during the afternoon. Highs will be seasonably mild, in the mid 50s once again.

Mother Nature is set to crank up the wind machine by Wednesday night as our next weathermaker arrives. Some gusts in the 30-40 mph range may occur into Thursday. Rain is expected at times on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. The clouds continue on Friday, although there may be a few peeks of sunshine in the mix. There could also be a few passing, light rain or snow showers during the day. Highs Friday should be in the lower half of the 40s.

As far as accumulating snowfall goes in our area, NONE would be expected with this first weathermaker. But, the same cannot be said of another storm system arriving on Sunday. While accumulating snow is certainly not a lock at this point, model data does hint at that potential. It’s still early in the season, so even if snow does fall, there still may not be much that sticks. It’s something we’re watching as time goes by this week... Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: High clouds. A bit cooler, but still mild. LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Clouds and filtered sunshine. Not as warm. HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery, but with a few sunny breaks. Light rain or snow at times. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with thicker clouds late. Cool and brisk. Wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder. Rain and snow showers possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 39

