Advertisement

3 police officers shot and wounded at suburban Milwaukee hotel

Three Wauwatosa officers shot and wounded at Radisson Hotel.
Three Wauwatosa officers shot and wounded at Radisson Hotel.(TMJ4)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Police in a Milwaukee suburb say three officers are recovering after they were hit by gunfire while responding to a report of shots fired at hotel over the weekend.

Wauwatosa police on Monday said the three officers were shot and wounded by a gunman at the Radisson Hotel Saturday night. Authorities initially said two officers were wounded.

The officers were investigating a report of gunfire and began checking rooms on the second floor when they were met with gunfire from one room. Officers returned fire, however, the male suspect was not struck. Moments later, the man left the room and was taken into custody.

Officials said two firearms were recovered from his room. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh
For Packers fans, Love filling Rodgers shoes is a mix of emotions.
Fans have mixed feelings on Jordan Love’s first NFL start as Packers quarterback
Manitowoc community helps raise funds for Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire
Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen who was victim of house fire

Latest News

Town of Oneida house fire
Crews fight house fire in Town of Oneida
American flags
Local Veterans Day offers
Democratic state lawmaker running for lieutenant governor
Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly.
Memorial service Monday for Markesan sailor killed at Pearl Harbor