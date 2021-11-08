3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Exploring the Third Planet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad has talked a lot about missions to Mars, Jupiter and the rest of the planets in our solar system. Today he discusses the mission of Landsat 9 to learn more about the Third Planet from the Sun.

Brad looks at the history of the Landsat satellites, the technology Landsat 9 is carrying, and the jobs it’ll be performing.

Best of all, you can see for yourself the high-resolution pictures Landsat 9 is taking of this mysterious planet we’re still learning a lot about.

