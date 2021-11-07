WATCH: Lux-Casco & Howards Grove win Vball titles, Sheboygan celebrates in soccer
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Check out the highlights at Luxemburg-Casco and Howards Grove captured Gold Balls at the WIAA Girls Volleyball State Tournament. Appleton North and Wabeno/Laona finished runner-up.
In boys soccer, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran claimed a title in their first trip to state, while Notre Dame Academy finished runner-up.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.