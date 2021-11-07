Prevea to begin scheduling appointments, giving pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More children will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Prevea Health says it will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 starting Monday, November 8.

Last week, Aurora BayCare began its pediatric COVID-19 shots in Green Bay, as well as Bellin Health.

Scheduling of appointments for the vaccinations also begins Monday. You’re asked to not call Prevea or use MyPrevea to schedule a child’s vaccination appointment before November 8.

In order to schedule a vaccination appointment, Prevea asks that you have a MyPrevea account set up, which can be done so even if you aren’t a Prevea patient. It is free to do so. In addition, once you create a MyPrevea account, you will also need to make an account for your child by requesting “proxy access” in your account. You can do so for each child you are setting an appointment up for.

The second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids will be administered 21 days after the first dose. The second appointment will be scheduled on-site during the appointment for the first dose.

The healthcare provider says if your child is turning 12 during the three weeks between doses one and two, you’re recommended to vaccinate them when they turn 12 so they can get the larger dosage. Officials say the dosage doesn’t vary by patient weight, but by age on the day of vaccination.

Prevea will have pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at nearly at the following locations in Wisconsin:

Green Bay

Former Prevea St. Mary’s clinic at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center - 1715 Dousman Street

Oconto Falls

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - 835 S. Main Street

Sheboygan

Prevea Sheboygan Health Center - 1411 N. Taylor Drive

Oostburg

Prevea Oostburg Health Center- 15 South 10th Street

Altoona

Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building - 3119 Woodman Drive

Chippewa Falls

Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center - 2509 County Highway I, Suite 500

Eau Claire

Prevea Health - 617 Clairemont Avenue

Ladysmith

Prevea Ladysmith Health Center - 1101 Lake Ave. W.

Menominee

Prevea Menominee Health Center - 2919 Stout Road

Mondovi

Prevea Mondovi Health Center - 250 State Road 37

Rice Lake

Prevea Rice Lake Health Center - 1051 West Avenue

