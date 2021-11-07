Advertisement

Overnight house fires leaves two displaced in the Town of Grand Chute

No injuries were reported in the overnight fire.
No injuries were reported in the overnight fire.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire that happened on 1188 W. Starview Dr. Sunday morning.

The City of Appleton and Village of Fox Crossing Fire Departments also answered the call that came in around 1:05 a.m. about an attached garage fire. When crews arrived, they also noticed fire on the roof of the two-story home.

The two people inside the home were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters needed to attack the flames from the outside before moving inside to completely extinguish the fire inside the attic.

Two family pets were rescued. No injuries were reported, but the fire displaced the people living in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation , but is not considered to be suspicious.

