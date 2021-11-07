MILD START TO THE WEEK, MUCH COLDER END

Don’t let the quiet and mild weather fool you. There are some big changes ahead during the work week. That November feel you know and love is coming back soon enough!

For tonight... we’ll enjoy relatively mild temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Passing high clouds will continue.

Mild air will linger again Monday. Look for highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun but a cold front is going to pass on by with little fanfare. About the only thing you may notice is a wind shift from the WSW to the NW during the day.

Some spotty sprinkles or perhaps a few light showers are still possible on Tuesday. The chance of rain is just 10%. Highs fall back into the 50s.

Our next weather maker is going to affect the region starting late Wednesday and continue into the coming weekend. Rain will be likely from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Total moisture may end up in the 1/2″ to over 1″ range. Lingering rain and snow showers will continue to affect the area Friday through the weekend. At this point no major winter impacts or issues are expected here in northeast Wisconsin. Highs stay in the 50s Wednesday & Thursday before falling back into 40s and 30s Friday through Sunday. As per usual, there will be lots of wind around starting Wednesday afternoon continuing into the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

LAKE FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW/NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Passing high clouds. LOW: 45

MONDAY: Clouds & sun. Staying mild. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles or showers are possible. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some late day and evening rain. Turning breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Clouds with areas of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing rain & snow showers. Still breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing rain & snow showers. Staying breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing snow showers are possible. Breezy. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.