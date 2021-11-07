MILD TO START THE WEEK BUT BIG CHANGES ARE ON THE WAY

Daylight Saving Time ended this morning at 2 a.m. This is a reminder to set your clocks back an hour if you haven’t already. It’s always a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Today and tomorrow will feature areas of clouds and sun along with mild temperatures. Look for highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Temperatures are running well above normal for November. Enjoy it while it lasts!

A few showers are possible Tuesday but moisture appears limited. Cooler temperatures will find their way back into the area on Tuesday and we’ll only continue to see those temperatures drop throughout the week.

Our next weather maker is going to affect the region starting late Wednesday and continue into the coming weekend. Rain will be likely from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s on the backside of that weathermaker, and we could then see some flakes or a wintry mix both of those days. At first glace it doesn’t appear our area will see any significant wintry weather out of this one (that looks more favorable back to our northwest) but we’ll continue to watch how things come together over the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

LAKE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: SW/W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sun & clouds. Unseasonably mild. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Still mild. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some late day rain is possible. Breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Overcast. Periods of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing rain & snow showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing snow showers. HIGH: 40

