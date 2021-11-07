Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen house fire victim

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community came together to hold a fundraiser for 16-year-old Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire by a homeless man.

As we’ve been following this story for two weeks, when Manitowoc Police arrested 56-year-old Charles Cantrell III for the fire that destroyed a home on the 330-block of Mero Street.

Green was in the process of buying that vacant home. It was the home her grandmother grew up in, and she wanted to move her grandmother back there once the home was purchased and fixed up.

“It’s scary knowing that I may not ever be able to rebuild the house that my whole family grew up in,” Green said.

Green forgave the 56-year-old man after he apologized for the damage caused.

On Sunday, the community showed their support for Green in hopes of raising enough funds to help her rebuild the home.

“Every day it gets more real that it did happen and it gets harder but just the community, everything that they’ve done is just so amazing I never would have ever expected that,” she said.

The Balde Farm LLC in Manitowoc donated their farm to host the fundraiser for Green. Local businesses, and friends and family donated gift raffle baskets, food, a DJ, and a bounce house.

“I just think it’s so amazing that everybody has came together to help me. I mean we put this together in a week. And of course I feel all the emotions, sad, mad but mostly I do forgive him because it was just an accident,” said Green.

“She is honestly, I mean especially for her age and everything, just her energy and spirit. And I’ve told her a million times never lose that because anyone else who would’ve gone through something like this could’ve been in such a worse attitude, and she’s just really positive,” said Katie Vasinko, fundraiser organizer.

Green will be donating proceeds from three raffle baskets to the Manitowoc Police Department and Fire Department for everything they’ve done to help her.

“I saw them working hard to put the fire out, find out what happened, I mean they were really quick responding. The detective communicated with me every single day, let me know updates of what he could, and I’m just so thankful for him and all of the Manitowoc Police Department and first responders, so that’s something I really wanted to do,” said Green.

“She’s so strong and I’m so proud of her and she needs to keep going and she’ll she get through this, she just needs a little help and a little more motivation. But I know that she’ll make it exactly how she dreamed of it to be,” said Claire Dhein, Green’s friend.

CLICK HERE for a GoFundMe to help Makayla Green.

“I want to say thank you to the community for just rallying around me and I never knew how amazing this community was, like I’m just so thankful,” Green explained.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.