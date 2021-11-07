Kim’s Taekwondo tournament raises money for Old Glory Honor Flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit whose mission is to fly our veterans to Washington D.C. to see their respective memorials received support from martial artists Saturday.

Proceeds from a tournament at Kim’s Taekwondo Center in Green Bay will go toward Old Glory Honor Flight. “Well it’s been really fun, because the kids are informed of who our veterans are, what they did, teaching them about thanking our veterans for our freedom. That’s what today is all about,” said Diane MacDonald, executive director of Old Glory Honor.

“We want the commitment of our students, to not only do good in Taekwondo but do good in the community and support our community and the people who live in it.,” said Penny Duggan, Owner of Kim’s Taekwondo.

Each year the studio chooses a different organization to help with money raised during their tournament.

