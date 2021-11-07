GAME BLOG: Love gets first NFL start against Kansas City Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Jordan Love will have all eyes on him Sunday afternoon as he gets his first start in the NFL after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Since Aaron Rodgers became the starter in 2008, the Packers are 6-11-1 when someone other than Rodgers starts at QB, averaging 20.7 ppg. With Rodgers, they’re 133-64-1 in the regular season, averaging 27.1 ppg. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 7, 2021

For the second time during the last three seasons, the Packers (7-1) are visiting Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4). Green Bay has won three of the last four games against the Chiefs, including two of the last three in Kansas City. Last year, the Packers won 31-24, with running back Aaron Jones having a career-high 159 receiving yards on a career-high seven receptions with two receiving touchdowns.

Although Packers head coach Mat LaFleur is 1-0 against the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid is 5-4 against the Packers, including 1-1 in postseason and his coaching tenure in Philadelphia. Reid is in his ninth season as head coach and was hired by Kansas City in January of 2013.

Prediction: Packers 21, Chiefs 20 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 7, 2021

Sunday is also the third time the Packers are facing an AFC opponent this season. Previously, the Packers played and defeated the Steelers and Bengals, 27-17 and 25-22, respectively.

Green Bay is currently on a seven-game winning streak - the longest current streak in the NFL - and the longest for the franchise since 2011, when they had a 13-game winning streak. So far this season, the Packers are 4-1 on the road.

Both Adams and fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were out during last week’s game against the Cardinals, as well as Allen Lazard. However, Rodgers and company were able to make do, and came out on top, handing Arizona their first loss of the season.

Love, a former first-round pick, will have Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling this week, but will have Josiah Deguara in place of tight end Robert Tonyan, who suffered a torn ACL during the game against the Cardinals. Earlier this season, Love through for 68 yards and was 5 of 7 passing attempts against the Saints during week one.

Happy Jordan Love day! I’ve already seen several @jordan3love jerseys outside of Arrowhead Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NFRvJGoXRW — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 7, 2021

Team officials announced earlier this week they also elevated quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad to the active roster.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 3:25 p.m. and will air on FOX.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the winless Detroit Lions are on a bye this week, and the 3-5 Chicago Bears will visit the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are visiting Baltimore.

