Advertisement

GAME BLOG: Love gets first NFL start against Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during warmups before an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Jordan Love will have all eyes on him Sunday afternoon as he gets his first start in the NFL after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.  

RELATED: Packers AB Loves’ “demeanor” key in first start 

For the second time during the last three seasons, the Packers (7-1) are visiting Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4).  Green Bay has won three of the last four games against the Chiefs, including two of the last three in Kansas City. Last year, the Packers won 31-24, with running back Aaron Jones having a career-high 159 receiving yards on a career-high seven receptions with two receiving touchdowns.

Although Packers head coach Mat LaFleur is 1-0 against the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid is 5-4 against the Packers, including 1-1 in postseason and his coaching tenure in Philadelphia. Reid is in his ninth season as head coach and was hired by Kansas City in January of 2013.

Sunday is also the third time the Packers are facing an AFC opponent this season. Previously, the Packers played and defeated the Steelers and Bengals, 27-17 and 25-22, respectively.

Green Bay is currently on a seven-game winning streak - the longest current streak in the NFL - and the longest for the franchise since 2011, when they had a 13-game winning streak. So far this season, the Packers are 4-1 on the road.

RELATED: On the Clock: Packers in seventh straight

Both Adams and fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were out during last week’s game against the Cardinals, as well as Allen Lazard. However, Rodgers and company were able to make do, and came out on top, handing Arizona their first loss of the season.

Love, a former first-round pick, will have Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling this week, but will have Josiah Deguara in place of tight end Robert Tonyan, who suffered a torn ACL during the game against the Cardinals. Earlier this season, Love through for 68 yards and was 5 of 7 passing attempts against the Saints during week one.

RELATED: Packers ground game key with young QB

Team officials announced earlier this week they also elevated quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad to the active roster.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 3:25 p.m. and will air on FOX.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the winless Detroit Lions are on a bye this week, and the 3-5 Chicago Bears will visit the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are visiting Baltimore.

As always, the Action 2 Sports team will be providing updates throughout the game, and will have post-game reaction on Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case average back over 2,000
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against...
Packers QB Loves’ “demeanor” key in first start
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Aaron Rodgers shares beliefs about COVID-19 vaccine, says Packers were aware of status
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the...
Gov. Evers calls Rodgers situation “unfortunate,” hopes it encourages vaccinations