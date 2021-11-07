Dodge County woman considered missing, potentially in danger

TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are looking for two people following what they say was a domestic incident during the overnight hours.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Amanda Bahr is missing and potentially in danger. Authorities are concerned for her welfare.

In addition, 29-year-old Jesse Lafferty is considered a person of interest, and authorities add they’d like to talk to him at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says there are also two arrest warrants out for Lafferty’s arrest, and authorities add they’d like to discuss those with him.

Both Bahr and Lafferty live in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, and authorities say all vehicles are accounted for.

Dodge County authorities say the incident stems from a domestic incident that happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, November 7.

While the Sheriff’s Office says they believe the residents of the Mobile Home Park are safe to go about their day, everyone is asked to keep an eye out for Bahr and Lafferty, and immediately contact authorities if you see them.

If you know where they may be, you’re asked to call 911, or contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

