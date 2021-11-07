Consumer First Alert: BBB discusses shipping scams, fire departments issue warning regarding text messages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As previously reported, there’s been an uptick in online fraud this shopping season.

The Better Business Bureau is highlighting a recent complaint filed by a Green Bay shoe shopper buying from a social media site. The shopper never got the designer shoes, and is out $380. Although the shopper actually had some tracking information, consumer experts say, not so fast.

“Scammers are providing fake tracking information, reusing tracking information in some cases. You might look it up and find out that product was delivered weeks ago to a separate location across the country,” said Susan Bach of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin. “That’s because the scammer is reusing that tracking information. So you, as a shopper, should know it’s not a sign it’s a legitimate company if they provide you with a tracking number.”

Another scam making the rounds is a text message that looks like it’s coming from a local fire department.

Algoma Fire and Rescue shared a fake message that says “Algoma Fire and Rescue t-shirt limited edition”, and it wants you to click on the link, or opt out of the text messaging.

Weyauwega Area Fire Department also shared a warning on Facebook, saying departments around the state have heard about these types of text messages.

If you get one, ignore it, don’t click on the link, and don’t respond. The message is a type of phishing scam. Make sure to think before clicking on any links., or respond to a message from a random number that’s trying to catch you off guard.

