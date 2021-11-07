Advertisement

Coats for Kids campaign finishes strongly

Annual Coats for Kids drive succeeds once again
Annual Coats for Kids drive succeeds once again(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was an exciting day for many families who won’t have to worry how their children will stay warm this winter, thanks to the generosity of the community who donated to the Coats for Kids drive.

After months of preparation over at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, more than 2,100 children signed up to receive coats during the annual campaign.

“We have the families here, we have the children back this year, because we didn’t have children here last year,” said Nan Pahl, Director of Social Services, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Families, staff, and volunteers packed the gym in the Kroc Center in Green Bay on Saturday.

“The fun thing is that the children get to shop just like they were in a store. So they’re really doing the picking out, finding what they like, trying it on and making sure it fits,” said Pahl.

“Especially when you have picky children, it’s easier for them to pick it out and just helps with the sizing and getting everything that they want, and then that way they’re comfortable in it,” said a parent, Kassy Derocher.

The annual campaign collected hundreds of new and gently used coats for all ages.

“We do have a handful of volunteers here today that are able to help our families with shopping, they can translate Spanish and Hmong. Which we’re very blessed to get their help because we do have a lot of families that visit us that, English isn’t necessary their first language, so it just makes their shopping experience a lot easier,” said Nicole Hanley, Marketing Coordinator, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Every rack was lined with coats, with dozens ready for restock.

“It’s very, very wonderful for us, especially with the times of today COVID and everything, it helps us a lot for the cold weather, especially being in Wisconsin,” said Derocher.

Not only did the Salvation Army make sure that every child has a warm coat this winter, but they also surprised families with a new addition this year.

“We have some food boxes and some frozen food available also up in the parking lot And we’re making that available to families as they exit,” said Pahl.

Before the kiddos exited, they mentioned making plans to play in the snow and build a snowman in their new winter coats.

