STAYING MILD SUNDAY, CHANGES COMING...

Unseasonably mild weather is going to hold for Sunday and the start of the coming work week. Don’t get used to it... big changes are coming in just a matter of days.

Daylight Saving Time ends tonight and that means clocks go back 1 hour at 2 a.m. It’s always a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors. Temperatures tonight will be quite mild... from the mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday and Monday will feature areas of clouds and sun along with mild temperatures. Look for highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Not too shabby for November, eh?

A few showers are possible Tuesday but moisture appears limited. Temperatures slide back into the 50s.

Our next weather maker is going to affect the region starting late Wednesday and continue into the coming weekend. Rain will be likely from Wednesday evening through Thursday. As temperatures cool Friday into Saturday we’ll have a better chance of getting some snowflakes to mix in from time to time. At first glace it doesn’t appear our area will see any significant wintry weather out of this one (that looks more favorable back to our northwest) but we’ll continue to watch how things come together over the coming days.

LAKE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. LOW: 40

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds & sun. Unseasonably mild. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Still mild. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some late day rain is possible. Breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Areas of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing rain & snow showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing snow showers. HIGH: 39

