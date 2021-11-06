Advertisement

Rodgers controversy dominates talk on local sports radio

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception in the end zone...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception in the end zone with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - What Aaron Rodgers revealed about his vaccination status on Friday has dominated sports talk radio especially here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Just about everyone is sounding off with an opinion whether it’s in support or anger.

On 95.3 the Score that sentiment played out during “The Show” with Leo and Balky.

“He made some claims about his research,” said one person.

The conversation was dominated by Rodgers, and whether or not he actually lied about his vaccination status when previously asked by reporters, and if he violated any NFL COVID protocols that could result in the league taking action.

“I don’t think there’s anything that Rodgers could have said, that was going to change anybody’s mind if they already had strong feelings about this,” said another person.

Another disagreed saying, “They’re people who are telling me that he just buried himself with these comments he just made this afternoon.”

Show co-host Leo Kiper, Jr. isn’t surprised that the topic has touched a nerve with the fan base.

He added, “Obviously it’s a hot button topic with him and it’s divided some people. It’s divided Packers Nation, just some of the reaction we got today from some of our listeners who are big Aaron Rodgers fans, I don’t know if they are anymore.”

Rodgers hasn’t been one to shy away from controversy.

He started the season, by causing doubt on his return to the team which angered some fans, and now this has cast him once again into the national spotlight.

“To me it’s going to be very interesting if he suits up and plays against Seattle in a couple of weeks what the fan reaction is going to be to that, because there’s some damage done here I think,” Kiper said.

No matter what, sports radio will likely be buzzing with whatever happens, surrounding Rodgers in the weeks to come.

