Packers QB Loves’ “demeanor” key in first start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have six wins, 11 losses, and one tie without Aaron Rodgers starting under center since 2008. All of those wins come from just two quarterbacks, Matt Flynn and Brett Hundley.

On Sunday, Jordan Love will look to become the third as the second year quarterback out of Utah State makes his first start. The former first round pick did see action back in week one against the Saints, and threw for 68 yards on five of seven passing. That was at the end of a game that was well in hand, though.

This week will be a much different test against a Kansas City team that has largely under-performed in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL.

Still to use a reference from the movie “Hoosiers,” the field is still 100 yards in either Kansas City or Green Bay no matter who starts at quarterback.

“Obviously there’s going to be some nerves there. There always is walking out of the tunnel. Being an away game too, the atmosphere is going to be rocking. I have a lot of confidence in myself, a lot of confidence in this team, and those dudes are going to take care of me. Once you go out on the field it’s going to feel like a normal game,’ said Jordan Love.

Earlier in the week head coach Matt Lafleur talked about Love not flinching when finding out the news he’d start in place of Aaron Rodgers after the reigning MVP was placed on COVID-19 reserve.

On Friday, LaFleur once again pointed to how Love has handled the lead up to what will be one of the biggest games of his young career.

“His calm demeanor. I think this is something he’s been preparing for his really his whole life. Now it’s his opportunity to go out there and showcase what he can do,” said Matt Lafleur.

