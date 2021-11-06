Operation Football: Playoffs Level 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state semifinals are nearly set after another busy night on under the lights. That includes Appleton North knocking off FVA rival Kiimberly in our game of the week. Plus, Menasha is back in the state semifinals following a win over top seeded Luxemburg-Casco. Action 2 Sports’ Dave Schroeder breaks down all the highlights in this weeks Operation Football. Part One will play above with Part Two below.

WIAA Division 1 Tournament - Quarterfinal

Appleton North 21, Kimberly 10

Franklin 35, Bay Port 7

Mukwonago 35, Muskego 14

Sun Prairie 31, Middleton 24

WIAA Division 2 Tournament - Quarterfinal

Hartford Union 35, Pulaski 28

Homestead 28, Wauwatosa West 6

Kettle Moraine 21, Union Grove 14

Waunakee 28, Menomonie 27

WIAA Division 3 Tournament - Quarterfinal

Menasha 27, Luxemburg-Casco 13

Monroe 28, Jefferson 14

Pewaukee 14, Whitefish Bay 0

Rice Lake 29, Baraboo 13

WIAA Division 4 Tournament - Quarterfinal

Catholic Memorial 44, Denmark 0

Ellsworth 38, Northwestern 13

Freedom 35, Wisconsin Dells 0

WIAA Division 5 Tournament - Quarterfinal

Aquinas 38, St. Croix Falls 14

Belleville 35, Brodhead/Juda 20

Mayville 34, Campbellsport 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 29, Amherst 28

WIAA Division 6 Tournament- Quarterfinal

Colby 45, Auburndale 19

Darlington 38, Cuba City 7

Durand 36, Unity 16

St. Marys Springs 29, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6

WIAA Division 7 Tournament - Quarterfinal

Cashton 15, Potosi/Cassville 6

Coleman 36, Hurley 6

Regis 28, Spring Valley 13

WIAA 8-Player Tournament - State Qualifier

Luck 40, Laona-Wabeno 36

Newman Catholic 29, Gilman 28

