Operation Football: Playoffs Level 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state semifinals are nearly set after another busy night on under the lights. That includes Appleton North knocking off FVA rival Kiimberly in our game of the week. Plus, Menasha is back in the state semifinals following a win over top seeded Luxemburg-Casco. Action 2 Sports’ Dave Schroeder breaks down all the highlights in this weeks Operation Football. Part One will play above with Part Two below.
WIAA Division 1 Tournament - Quarterfinal
Appleton North 21, Kimberly 10
Franklin 35, Bay Port 7
Mukwonago 35, Muskego 14
Sun Prairie 31, Middleton 24
WIAA Division 2 Tournament - Quarterfinal
Hartford Union 35, Pulaski 28
Homestead 28, Wauwatosa West 6
Kettle Moraine 21, Union Grove 14
Waunakee 28, Menomonie 27
WIAA Division 3 Tournament - Quarterfinal
Menasha 27, Luxemburg-Casco 13
Monroe 28, Jefferson 14
Pewaukee 14, Whitefish Bay 0
Rice Lake 29, Baraboo 13
WIAA Division 4 Tournament - Quarterfinal
Catholic Memorial 44, Denmark 0
Ellsworth 38, Northwestern 13
Freedom 35, Wisconsin Dells 0
WIAA Division 5 Tournament - Quarterfinal
Aquinas 38, St. Croix Falls 14
Belleville 35, Brodhead/Juda 20
Mayville 34, Campbellsport 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 29, Amherst 28
WIAA Division 6 Tournament- Quarterfinal
Colby 45, Auburndale 19
Darlington 38, Cuba City 7
Durand 36, Unity 16
St. Marys Springs 29, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6
WIAA Division 7 Tournament - Quarterfinal
Cashton 15, Potosi/Cassville 6
Coleman 36, Hurley 6
Regis 28, Spring Valley 13
WIAA 8-Player Tournament - State Qualifier
Luck 40, Laona-Wabeno 36
Newman Catholic 29, Gilman 28
