Northeast Wisconsin dominates in girls volleyball semifinals, Kaukauna boys upset

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin will be well represented at the Resch Center during Saturday’s girls volleyball state title games. That’s with Appleton North, Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove, and Wabeno Laona punching their tickets to the finals on Friday. Meanwhile on the boys side, top seeded Kaukauna saw their season come to an end with an upset loss to Westosha Central.

Brianna Cantrell led the way for Appleton North with 13 kills as the Lightning punched their ticket to the division one championship game against top seeded Oconomowoc. Appleton North claimed the alternate fall state championship back in April.

In division two, Luxemburg-Casco has a chance to defend their title from last fall against McFarland. Led by Grace Holschuh and Autumn Flynn, who both had double digit kills on Friday, the Spartans cruised to a sweep over Reedsburg in the the semifinals.

Another defending state champion, Howards Grove, will get to go for gold. Wisconsin commit Saige Damrow finished with 12 kills and Karissa Kaminski tacked on 14 more in the Tigers win over Oconto.

The big upset on the girls side was four seed Wabeno Laona knocking off Monticello on Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.