Advertisement

Memorial benefit Saturday afternoon in Denmark to honor loved ones lost in recent car crash

“Just donated some money out of my heart for this family and the big tragedy was unexpected,”...
“Just donated some money out of my heart for this family and the big tragedy was unexpected,” Kyle Wegner, a donor at the memorial benefit, shared. “Denmark helps people. Denmark is a heart warming community.”(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News first reported on October 26, Marcus Walker, 29, Green Bay was facing two charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and one count of Causing Great Bodily Harm by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, for the crash late Saturday night, October 23, on County Highway R at Cooperstown Road in New Denmark.

Jamie Lee Cain, 42, and Katherine Mae Rathie-Dunn, 41, both of Whitelaw, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Walker’s brother, Joseph, received severe facial injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee.

To learn more details about the crash, CLICK HERE.

During a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, November 3, District Attorney David Lasee said he is not pursuing charges against 29-year-old Marcus Walker at this time, and is ordering his release. Lasee added Walker’s alcohol test came back below the legal limit.

However, today, November 6, a memorial benefit in Denmark was held to remember the couple whose family and friends say they were lost “too soon.”

“I just put the word out,” Jerry McLeod, owner of Freebird Saloon where the benefit was held, remembered. “I put it out on FaceBook and everybody just... calls after calls after calls. I just brought it all down here and helped bring it all together.”

You can visit the benefit event Facebook Page if you CLICK HERE.

Cain frequented the saloon with his three sons. Funds from the event will go toward helping Cain’s boys and Katherine’s son. While some were hoping to win donated raffle prizes, the 50/50 raffle, or enjoying the free food on Saturday, others solely wanted to contribute to a good cause.

“Just donated some money out of my heart for this family and the big tragedy was unexpected,” Kyle Wegner, a donor at the memorial benefit, shared. “Denmark helps people. Denmark is a heart warming community.”

Jeremiah is the oldest of Cain’s sons. At 21-years-old, he is now taking care of his brothers who are 16 and 15.

“Jeremiah became like a dad overnight,” McLeod said. “He’s got to take care of all these kids. So, he doesn’t have the money to cover... to take care of them. That’s why we put this together.”

Cain’s family did not want to comment during Saturday’s event due to the ongoing legal investigation.

To donate to Cain’s funeral expenses and help his sons, visit their GoFundMe page by CLICKING HERE. To donate to Rathie-Dunn’s funeral expenses and financially assist her son, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case average back over 2,000
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Aaron Rodgers shares beliefs about COVID-19 vaccine, says Packers were aware of status
Berlin High School students walk out to protest an alleged assault. Nov. 4, 2021.
Students walk out amid investigation into alleged assault at Berlin High School
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Elijah Ninham is accused of first-degree sexual assault of a child and taking nude videos of a...
Green Bay man charged with child sexual assault, taking video of child undressing

Latest News

Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
The Ho-Chunk Nation flag was raised atop UW-Madison's Bascom Hall Friday.
UW-Madison flies Ho-Chunk Nation flag atop Bascom Hall
Mild & Breezy Today!
First Alert Forecast: Mild for the weekend!
Green Bay house fire under investigation, person displaced