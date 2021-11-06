Memorial benefit Saturday afternoon in Denmark to honor loved ones lost in recent car crash

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News first reported on October 26, Marcus Walker, 29, Green Bay was facing two charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and one count of Causing Great Bodily Harm by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, for the crash late Saturday night, October 23, on County Highway R at Cooperstown Road in New Denmark.

Jamie Lee Cain, 42, and Katherine Mae Rathie-Dunn, 41, both of Whitelaw, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Walker’s brother, Joseph, received severe facial injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee.

During a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, November 3, District Attorney David Lasee said he is not pursuing charges against 29-year-old Marcus Walker at this time, and is ordering his release. Lasee added Walker’s alcohol test came back below the legal limit.

However, today, November 6, a memorial benefit in Denmark was held to remember the couple whose family and friends say they were lost “too soon.”

“I just put the word out,” Jerry McLeod, owner of Freebird Saloon where the benefit was held, remembered. “I put it out on FaceBook and everybody just... calls after calls after calls. I just brought it all down here and helped bring it all together.”

Cain frequented the saloon with his three sons. Funds from the event will go toward helping Cain’s boys and Katherine’s son. While some were hoping to win donated raffle prizes, the 50/50 raffle, or enjoying the free food on Saturday, others solely wanted to contribute to a good cause.

“Just donated some money out of my heart for this family and the big tragedy was unexpected,” Kyle Wegner, a donor at the memorial benefit, shared. “Denmark helps people. Denmark is a heart warming community.”

Jeremiah is the oldest of Cain’s sons. At 21-years-old, he is now taking care of his brothers who are 16 and 15.

“Jeremiah became like a dad overnight,” McLeod said. “He’s got to take care of all these kids. So, he doesn’t have the money to cover... to take care of them. That’s why we put this together.”

Cain’s family did not want to comment during Saturday’s event due to the ongoing legal investigation.

To donate to Cain's funeral expenses and help his sons, visit their GoFundMe page. To donate to Rathie-Dunn's funeral expenses and financially assist her son.

