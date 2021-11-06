Green Bay house fire under investigation, person displaced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that happened around 2:25 a.m. Saturday at 920 S. Oneida St.

Smoke was seen from the attic area when Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews arrived to the scene. They controlled the attic fire near the fireplace chimney within 15 minutes and stopped the flames in 50 minutes.

A person was displaced due to the fire. The home is said to be a single family residence.

No people or firefighters were reported injured, but the fire did cause an estimated loss of $80,000.

