Evers vetoes education bill meant to help ‘at-risk’ readers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a plan that would have overhauled how elementary schools work with young children who struggle to read, saying it needs more money to support the changes.

The bill would have tripled the number of literacy tests young students take in school and require educators to create a personalized reading plan for every student identified to be an “at-risk” reader. Supporters say the move would improve reading skills that have been poorly rated for decades.

Evers, the former state superintendent and a former educator, said in his veto message that the bill didn’t include needed funding to accomplish the bill’s goals, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“I object to fundamentally overhauling Wisconsin literacy instruction and intervention without evidence that more statewide, mandatory testing is the best approach for our students, and without providing the funding needed for implementation,” the governor wrote.

Bill authors Sen. Kathy Bernier and Rep. Joel Kitchens, both Republicans, said in a letter that while the bill will not fix all the reading shortcomings, it is “a great first step that will make a noticeable difference.”

The Department of Administration said an estimate of the cost of the bill was indeterminate but said it would likely result in increased costs for school districts and charter schools because of the increased frequency of the tests, and staff time to prepare improvement plans and to notify parents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.