AG task force says data collection for missing, murdered indigenous women is problematic as report criticizes federal government’s response

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation Councilwoman Jennifer Webster says the lack of data tracking missing indigenous women contributes to crimes against them going unsolved.

“There’s not a whole collection of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls for the state,” Webster said.

This has been a problem for years, Webster sits on a task force set up by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to shine a light on it.

Kaul’s task force has been around for more than a year and the committee has held several meetings since its formation. However, Kaul hasn’t announced a date yet on when a report will be issued with its recommendations on how to solve what the federal government is calling a crisis.

“The sooner the better. You know, every day there’s an Indian woman or girl gone missing or murdered. We need to prevent that, so the sooner those reports come out the sooner we’re going to save lives,” Webster said.

The Government Accountability Office released a report this week criticizing two federal agencies for its response to missing and murdered indigenous women. In 2019 and 2020, the United States Congress passed two laws to address crimes against indigenous persons.

Yet, the GAO determined the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Interior have failed in implementing them.

“I don’t want to say it’s the same old thing, but it kind of feels that way,” Webster said. “People tend to not take notice when it’s not happening to them or their communities.”

Attorney General Kaul is aware of the GAO’s findings.

“It shows that the challenges that we’re facing with this issue in Wisconsin are not unique to our state. That this is a nationwide issue,” Kaul said.

According to the attorney general, he understands there’s distrust among marginalized communities against law enforcement yet it’s important to break those walls down.

“Continuing to work to establish strong relationships, to identify root causes, and to gather better data is an ongoing effort and something we continue to work at,” Kaul said.

