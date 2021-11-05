Wisconsin tourism industry showing positive signs of recovery

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tourism spending in Wisconsin was down last year compared to a record-setting 2019, but state officials are starting to see positive signs of recovery.

Wisconsin’s tourism industry totaled $17.3 billion in 2020, which marked a 22% decline from the year before.

The Department of Tourism expects 2021 numbers to be less than 2019 as well, but the month of September reached a point which only 12 other states have seen.

Wisconsin is one of 13 states this year to post a positive growth over 2019, with September 2021 tourism spending actually eclipsing the same month two years ago.

It’s a welcome sign for Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers.

“We’ve said that the recovery is going to look a lot more like a dial than a switch, and we have seen that over the last many months,” Sayers said. “That dial is kind of turning back up, events are back, folks are feeling more confident.”

While recreational travel has been returning to normal, Destinations Wisconsin Executive Director Julia Hertel says business travel is lagging behind.

“A lot of companies are still virtual or a hybrid of what they’re doing, so our goal is to go out and try to find what businesses are coming back and to attract them,” Hertel explained.

Although the September numbers paint a positive picture about the tourism industry, true recovery still has a long road ahead.

“The next six months will be vital to us coming back, and we’re always looking ahead a few seasons,” Hertel said. “It’s telling what happened in September, we just hope that continues,” Hertel said.”

“We see that 91% of travelers are looking to travel in the next six months, meaning that it’s time to keep talking to them about Wisconsin as the travel destination,” Sayers added.

Overall, Wisconsin’s tourism spending saw a 1% growth in September 2021 compared to 2019, while the national average is lagging at a 9% drop.

For comparison, Illinois is down 21%, Minnesota is lagging behind 20%, while Iowa is ahead of Wisconsin by being down 5%, and Michigan is 3% behind the national average.

