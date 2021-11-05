Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly speaker again ordered to turn over 2020 election probe records

File image of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
File image of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Dane County judge says Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has 10 days to turn over records about a secretive review of the 2020 election that Republicans have been conducting for months.

Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to provide records that were created between May and late August.

It was the same order Bailey-Rihn issued in October when she told Vos he could either release the records or come back in a month and state his case.

Vos attorney Ronald Stadler said after Friday’s ruling that it would be up to Vos and Assembly Republicans to decide whether to appeal the decision.

