Volunteers ready for Coats for Kids distribution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers will be giving out thousands of coats to children in need in the Green Bay area.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is holding the Coats for Kids distribution on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The distribution is for pre-registered families only. There’s no opportunity for walk-ins.

Distribution is 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center.

The Salvation Army anticipates 2,100 children will receive coats.

WBAY and Woodward radio stations teamed up with the Salvation Army and local dry cleaners and other sponsors for Coats for Kids.

