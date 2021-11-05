Advertisement

TURNING BREEZY & WARMER INTO THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
If you like warm, sunny late fall weather, you’ll probably adore this upcoming weekend... High pressure in the Ohio Valley is pumping a south-southwest breeze into Wisconsin. Temperatures will be rising above normal over the next few days. Look for highs mainly in the low to mid 50s this afternoon, with low and mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. The wind will be strong at times through tomorrow, but it will be easier to get some raking done on Sunday with a lighter breeze.

Skies will be generally sunny for the most part. We will however, see that sun fading behind high cloud cover this afternoon. Even though we’ll have some passing clouds this evening, our forecast will stay dry. We’ve also eliminated our rain chance for tomorrow, so our next rain chance will hold off until Tuesday.

Next week will turn more seasonably cool with unsettled weather during the midweek. Along with a couple rain chances, there may be some gusty winds at times.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Evening clouds. Fair skies late. Breezy at times. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy again. Even warmer. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm for November. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Still warm. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. mild. HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy with periods of rain. HIGH: 51

